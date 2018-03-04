Bulldogs break ahead in AFLW finals hunt

The AFLW finals picture is beginning to take shape with the Western Bulldogs firming as premiership favourites.

The Western Bulldogs have claimed victory by 21 points over Collingwood in the AFLW round 5 game.

The ladder-leading Bulldogs went a game clear of second-placed Brisbane with a 21-point victory over Collingwood on Sunday.

Collingwood's slim hopes of securing a top-two finish were dashed as the Dogs, led by Ellie Blackburn (17 disposals, one goal), ran out 7.7 (49) to 6.5 (41) winners in the Victorian town of Moe.

With two rounds remaining, the Bulldogs loom as the form side of the competition following last week's 73-point demolition of Carlton.

Brisbane, Melbourne, Greater Western Sydney and Adelaide are separated by two points and also jostling for a grand final slot.

Injuries to star forward Katie Brennan and top draft pick Isabel Huntington had left the Dogs looking vulnerable but Brooke Lochland has been a revelation in their absence.

Lochland booted a record seven goals against the Blues and slotted two more against the Magpies on Sunday.

The Dogs have also got plenty of value out of their youngsters with Monique Conti, Aisling Utri, Bonnie Toogood and Libby Birch all earning rising star nominations this season.

"I think last year we did rely on Katie a bit up forward," Blackburn said after Sunday's victory.

"This year we've really built depth with our young forwards ... it's a credit to them.

"Four rising stars now; I think that says it all."

Gun midfielder Daisy Pearce led the way for Melbourne on Friday as they prevailed by a goal against Brisbane at Casey Fields.

Pearce had 24 disposals and two goals during the 4.10 (34) to 4.4 (28) victory which lifted the Dees to third place, equal on points with the second-placed Lions.

Reigning premiers Adelaide kept their finals hopes alive with a 35-point home win over Carlton on Saturday.

The 8.7 (55) to 2.8 (20) victory left the Crows in fifth place, separated by percentage from fourth-placed Greater Western Sydney.

But in a worrying sign for Adelaide, last year's league best and fairest Erin Phillips finished the game on the bench with quad soreness.

The superstar midfielder missed the first two games of the season with a minor quad strain.

Adelaide's next match is in Darwin against Fremantle, who lost to the Giants by 18 points on Saturday.