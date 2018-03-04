Wie drains huge putt to end title drought

Michelle Wie has drained a monster birdie putt from off the green on the final hole to record a stunning one-shot victory at the LPGA Women's World Championship after a thrilling final round of low scoring.

Wie's seventh birdie of the day completed a bogey-free round of 65 to finish on 17-under 271 for the tournament.

She was a stroke ahead of American compatriots Danielle Kang and Nelly Korda, South Korea's Jenny Shin and Canada's Brooke Henderson.

"It was crazy, I still don't know what's going on right now, my head's running at a million miles an hour," said the 28-year-old.

"I wanted to win really badly, especially after what happened last year, I had some unfinished business. I knew if I shot seven, eight under I'd have a chance and that was my one and only goal."

The victory was Wie's first since she claimed the 2014 US Open title, the American pumping her fist and galloping towards the green as her long-range putt dropped into the cup before she had an anxious wait for the final group to finish.

Shin, in the group ahead of Wie, had stormed into the lead with eight birdies in 11 holes and she reached the 18th with a one-shot lead, but an errant approach and duffed chip led to her first bogey of the day and opened the door for Wie.

Earlier, Kim Sei-young briefly threatened to shoot an LPGA-record matching 59 but a bogey on her 16th hole stalled her progress and the Korean had to settle for a course record 10-under 62 to finish in a tie for 10th on 12-under-par.

At the end of a thrilling Sunday, Wie was left to savour a victory that was sealed in the most dramatic of fashions.

"It's been a while since I stood up here so it feels pretty good," Wie added. "We consider this to be Asia's major and to win this event means the world to me."