Golf-Wie drains monster putt to seal victory in Singapore

Reuters
Reuters /

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Michelle Wie drained a monster birdie putt from off the green on the final hole to record a stunning one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship after a thrilling final round of low scoring and late drama on Sunday.

Wie's seventh birdie of the day completed a bogey-free round of 65 to finish on 17-under 271 for the tournament, a stroke ahead of American compatriots Danielle Kang and Nelly Korda, South Korea's Jenny Shin and Canada's Brooke Henderson.
The victory is Wie's first since she claimed the 2014 U.S. Open title, the American pumping her fist and galloping towards the green as her long-range putt dropped into the middle of the cup.
(Reporting by John O'Brien, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

