Legend Of Condor on quick back-up

An improved showing from Legend Of Condor with a change of tactics in the Skyline Stakes has him primed for a quick back-up to cement a Golden Slipper berth.

The colt has won a tick over $100,000 and should make the field but trainer Gerald Ryan wants to ensure he is worthy of his place.

Legend Of Condor ran third behind Santos and Spin on Saturday, beaten a half neck and a short head after settling midfield as he did when he beat Spin on debut in October.

Two starts ago he led the Pierro Plate field and weakened to finish 3-1/2 lengths fourth behind Santos as favourite.

"He still has improvement in him and it was pleasing to see him finish off," Ryan said.

"He will be entered for the Todman Stakes. I think he can back up and then go two weeks to the Slipper which is ideal."

Ryan had two Slipper runners last year, Menari who ran fourth and Trapeze Artist sixth.

Both will be in action this week with Trapeze Artist to run in the Randwick Guineas on Saturday and Menari to have his first barrier trial on Thursday since undergoing throat surgery.

Trapeze Artist won the Group One Golden Rose in the spring with short-priced favourite Menari third.

After the Golden Rose Menari was found to be having trouble getting enough air and underwent the operation and has yet to race since.

Trapeze Artist resumed with victory in the Expressway Stakes before running fourth in the Eskimo Prince Stakes won by Kementari, the TAB's $2.25 favourite for the Group One Randwick Guineas (1600m).

Ryan has opted not to trial Menari as planned at Warwick Farm on Monday and will keep him to Thursday on his home track at Rosehill.

"I thought it made more sense to stay at home rather than go to Warwick Farm," he said.

"It makes no difference to his preparation for the Galaxy."

Menari will tackle the Group One Galaxy (1100m) first-up on Golden Slipper day.

Star sprinter Chautauqua will also wait until Thursday to undergo a compulsory trial after twice refusing to come out of the barriers in two separate heats at Randwick last week.

The William Reid Stakes in Melbourne now looks like a starting point for Chatauqua instead of Saturday's Canterbury Stakes.