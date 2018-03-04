England's MacLaren wins Women's NSW Open

England's Meghan MacLaren has claimed her first Ladies European Tour victory in the Women's NSW Open at Coffs Harbour.

The 23-year-old converted her overnight lead into a two-shot victory, shooting a closing even-par 71 to finish at 10-under in the event co-sanctioned by the ALPG.

American Casey Danielson charged home with a 66 at the Coffs Harbour GC course to tie for second with Norway's Marita Engzelius (71) and Spaniard Silvia Banon.

Sarah Kemp was the leading Australian, tied fifth with Lydia Hall of Wales after a closing 68 left her three shots behind MacLaren.

MacLaren told the Ladies European Tour website that the win felt "incredible", adding: "I can't put it into words yet."

She set up her win with a 65 on Saturday.

Asked if she felt any nerves going into the final round, she said: "I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I've been in control of my game all week, but coming down the line when you know how quickly things can change in golf, it's just a relief, to be honest."