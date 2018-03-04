Del Potro, Tsurenko win Mexico Open titles

Juan Martin del Potro has won the Mexico Open for his 21st ATP Tour title, beating Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-4 to improve to 7-0 against the South African.

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro has delivered a triumphant performance at the Mexico Tennis Open.

Earlier in the hard-court event, Lesia Tsurenko successfully defended her women's title with a 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory over Stefanie Voegele.

The 29-year-old del Potro won for the first time since successfully defending his Stockholm title last year.

Tsurenko, from Ukraine, won her fourth WTA Tour title and first since her victory last year at in this tournament.

She was seeded seventh in the hard-court event and went into the final after a straight-sets win over Australia's Daria Gavrilova in her semi-final.

She was three points from losing the match in the second set, with the match eventually lasting 2 hours and 45 minutes.

27-year-old Voegele from Switzerland was making her first appearance in a tour final.