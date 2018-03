Jacqui Lambie insists her team of Tasmanian candidates will be "stronger and smarter" at the next state election after failing to win a single seat.

Jacqui Lambie says her candidates will do better at the next Tasmanian election.

"I would like to thank the 12 amazing candidates who worked their backsides off over the past few months," Ms Lambie posted to Twitter on Sunday.

"It was always going to be a big ask, but we're off the starter's blocks now and we have a strong, united team to carry us forward."