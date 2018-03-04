Winners and losers following Tas election

A HANDFUL OF WINNERS AND LOSERS HAVE EMERGED FOLLOWING THE TASMANIAN STATE ELECTION

WINNERS

* Will Hodgman has become the second Liberal premier (the first in more than 30 years) to win majority government in back-to-back elections, piggy-backing another candidate into parliament after securing two quotas in his own right

* Rebecca White has brought the Tasmanian Labor Party in from the political cold by reclaiming several seats after a thrashing in 2014, but her personal vote was not as high as most expected

* Recreational punters can keep using poker machines in pubs and clubs after Labor's promise to gradually phase them out failed to win the party government, but problem gamblers could lose out in the long run

* Hobart Lord Mayor Sue Hickey will begin a career in state politics after winning a seat in Denison for the Liberals

* Former Labor minister David O'Byrne will return to parliament after winning back his Franklin seat

* Burnie mayor Anita Dow enters state politics after polling strongly for Labor in Braddon

LOSERS

* The Greens are in danger of ending up with just one seat, down from three, with first-term MP Andrea Dawkins likely to be ejected in Bass and fellow incumbent Rosalie Woodruff fighting to keep her own spot in Franklin

* Jacqui Lambie's network of candidates bombed out in the election after her star candidate, Michael Kent, failed to sway voters in Lyons

* Labor MP Madeleine Ogilvie will struggle to retain her seat in Denison, while former Labor MP Brenton Best failed to stage a comeback

* Sitting Liberal member Nic Street looks likely to be turfed, while fellow government backbenchers Roger Jaensch or Joan Rylah must tussle for a single spot

* Conservationists will have a tougher time disrupting forestry and mining work sites under revived Liberal anti-protest laws bound for parliament

* Outlaw bikie gangs will be banned from wearing their colours in public under legislation to be introduced by the re-elected Liberal government