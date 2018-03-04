News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Disgusting' reason for boy, 6, being forced to wear yellow vest at school
'Disgusting' reason boy, 6, was forced to wear yellow vest at school

Seat-by-seat breakdown of Tasmanian poll

AAP /

STATEWIDE

Liberal 13, Labor 9, Greens 1 (two seats in doubt)

BASS

1. Peter Gutwein (Liberal)

2. Michael Ferguson (Liberal)

3. Michelle O'Bryne (Labor)

4. Sarah Courtney (Liberal)

5. In doubt

BRADDON

1. Jeremy Rockliff (Liberal)

2. Adam Brooks (Liberal)

3. Anita Dow (Labor)

4. Shane Broad (Labor)

5. Roger Jaensch or Joan Rylah (Liberal)*

DENISON

1. Scott Bacon (Labor)

2. Elise Archer (Liberal)

3. Sue Hickey (Liberal)

4. Cassy O'Connor (Greens)

5. Ella Haddad or Madeleine Ogilvie (Labor)*

FRANKLIN

1. Will Hodgman (Liberal)

2. Jacqui Petrusma (Liberal)

3. David O'Byrne (Labor)

4. Alison Standen or Kevin Midson (Labor)*

5. In doubt

LYONS

1. Rebecca White (Labor)

2. Guy Barnett (Liberal)

3. Mark Shelton (Liberal)

4. Rene Hidding (Liberal)

5. Janet Lambert, Jen Butler or Darren Clark (Labor)*

* In doubt within party as preferences are distributed under the Hare-Clarke voting system

Back To Top
feedback