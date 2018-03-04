Seat-by-seat breakdown of Tasmanian poll

STATEWIDE
Liberal 13, Labor 9, Greens 1 (two seats in doubt)
BASS
1. Peter Gutwein (Liberal)
2. Michael Ferguson (Liberal)
3. Michelle O'Bryne (Labor)
4. Sarah Courtney (Liberal)
5. In doubt
BRADDON
1. Jeremy Rockliff (Liberal)
2. Adam Brooks (Liberal)
3. Anita Dow (Labor)
4. Shane Broad (Labor)
5. Roger Jaensch or Joan Rylah (Liberal)*
DENISON
1. Scott Bacon (Labor)
2. Elise Archer (Liberal)
3. Sue Hickey (Liberal)
4. Cassy O'Connor (Greens)
5. Ella Haddad or Madeleine Ogilvie (Labor)*
FRANKLIN
1. Will Hodgman (Liberal)
2. Jacqui Petrusma (Liberal)
3. David O'Byrne (Labor)
4. Alison Standen or Kevin Midson (Labor)*
5. In doubt
LYONS
1. Rebecca White (Labor)
2. Guy Barnett (Liberal)
3. Mark Shelton (Liberal)
4. Rene Hidding (Liberal)
5. Janet Lambert, Jen Butler or Darren Clark (Labor)*
* In doubt within party as preferences are distributed under the Hare-Clarke voting system