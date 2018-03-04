Stephen Wilson suspended twice at Doomben

North Queensland jockey Stephen Wilson's rare trip to Brisbane has been soured with the ride hit with two suspensions from the one race at Doomben.

Wilson, who has ridden nearly 200 winners mainly in north Queensland, has been campaigning with trainer Roy Chillemi in Brisbane in the past month.

He rode Grey Missile in Saturday's Three-Year-Old Handicap (1110m) and was found guilty of causing interference twice.

The first was near the 500m when Setoga had to be checked and Wilson was suspended for 11 days starting Saturday night.

The second was on the home turn where several runners were checked and Wilson was suspended for 12 days with the bans to be served concurrently.