Southwell hopes to kick-start racing in UK

Southwell clerk of the course Roderick Duncan is optimistic jumps racing can resume at the Nottinghamshire track.

There has been no turf action in Britain since last Monday with the cold spell taking its toll.

With Sunday's cards at Sedgefield and Huntingdon called off on Friday because of snow, Southwell appears to hold the best chance of restarting the National Hunt action on Monday.

The course is reported to be frozen in places where there is no snow, but Duncan is anticipating an improvement in conditions with temperatures starting to climb.

"We have no inspection planned and on the forecast we have a live chance," he said.

"We will see how it develops tomorrow, but on the forecast, we'd be optimistic of racing."

The famous Cheltenham Festival is due to begin in 10 days with officials saying almost 200 tons of snow may need to be removed from the course.