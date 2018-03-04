Milestones for Ronaldo, Bale in La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 300th La Liga goal and Gareth Bale surpassed David Beckham for the most top-flight Spanish league appearances by a British player as Real Madrid cruised to a 3-1 win over Getafe.

Gareth Bale has claimed a La Liga record for British players during Real Madrid's win over Getafe.

Ronaldo scored his team's second goal from a Karim Benzema assist just before half time.

And he added a third 12 minutes from time with a header from a Marcelo cross.

His 301 goals have come in 286 games. Lionel Messi is the only other player to have scored 300 or more, scoring 317 in 299 matches.

Real Madrid's first goal came from Gareth Bale who scored with a left-foot shot inside the area after a Madrid corner had been knocked down by Isco.

Bale went past Beckham as the British player with the most appearances in La Liga.

Last year Bale overtook former Barcelona forward Gary Lineker as the British forward with the most goals in La Liga and he has now surpassed the number of games former England captain Beckham played for Real between 2003 and 2007.

Bale joined Real for a then world-record 85.5 million pounds ($A165.23 million) in September 2013 and has won three Champions Leagues, one Liga title and one King's Cup although his spell in Spain has been peppered with injury problems.

The win moves Madrid on to 54 points, seven behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and 12 behind Barcelona. Those two meet Sunday at the Camp Nou.

"Of course I will be watching the game, I like football. I will be hoping for a draw so we can close the gap on both teams," Sergio Ramos said.

Asked about Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint Germain he added: "Everyone knows what the Champions League means to us. We have to play with the same attitude on Tuesday in Paris."

Sevilla boosted their chances of playing Champions League football next season by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

Luis Muriel and Franco Vazquez scored within five minutes of each other in the first half to secure a win that moved Sevilla to within five points of fourth-placed Valencia.

Girona moved to within one point of fellow Europa League hopefuls Villarreal with a 2-0 victory at Estadio de la Ceramica.