ALP 'ungracious' over Tassie result: Ciobo

Federal government minister Steven Ciobo has described Labor's response to losing the Tasmanian state election as "extraordinarily ungracious" and a case of "sour grapes"

Federal minister Steve Ciobo says Labor has been ungracious in defeat in Tasmania's state election.

Labor has accused Premier Will Hodgman of having bought his way back into office by accepting money from the gambling industry.

"I find it quite extraordinary that the Australian Labor Party, who are effectively a bought subsidiary of the union movement, would for a second accuse anyone else of throwing too much money at a problem or advertising in excess of the amount they can advertise," Mr Ciobo told Sky News on Sunday.

"It is probably the most absurd thing I've heard for quite a while from the Australian Labor Party."

The Liberal party under Mr Hodgman secured enough seats to govern for a second term on Saturday.

Mr Ciobo said the premier had provided an excellent stewardship for the Tasmanian economy and the government deserved to be returned.

"They have earned the trust of the people of Tasmania ... it's terrific news for them."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull congratulated Mr Hodgman on the win.

"A great outcome for Tasmania and Australia. We look forward to working with you to deliver more investment, jobs and opportunity in the years ahead," he posted on social media.

Federal Labor frontbencher Ed Husic said Tasmanian Labor Leader Rebecca White had done a formidable job in the space of 12 months.

"They are the only party in this election that got a swing to them," Mr Husic told ABC television.

"From the dealings I've had with Bec White, a very impressive individual and I think in time we will be attaching the title 'premier' to her name because she has proved to be a very strong campaigner."