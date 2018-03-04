No clarity on what US tariffs mean to Aust

Australia's trade minister has spoken with his US counterpart to seek an exemption to Trump administration tariffs on steel and aluminium exports.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, it is not clear to me or to Australia whether or not we will be captured by the president's announcement," Steve Ciobo told Sky News on Sunday, after speaking with US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross on Saturday.

Mr Ciobo was confident Australia's anti-dumping laws would prevent cheap foreign steel that would usually go to the US from flooding the local market.