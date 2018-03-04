Bolt's heir apparent Coleman wins world indoor 60m title

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - US track sensation Christian Coleman lived up to his billing as the sprinter most likely to fill the sizeable spikes of now-retired Usain Bolt by streaking to gold in the men's 60m at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Coleman, who set an altitude-assisted 6.34-second world indoor record at the US championships in Albuquerque last month, led from gun to tape to clock a championship record of 6.37sec.

Su Bingtian of China lowered the Asian record to 6.42sec when he took silver, with Coleman's US teammate Ronnie Baker, third fastest man of all time over 60m, claiming bronze (6.44sec).

Starting in lane four, with Su inside him and Baker in six, Coleman enjoyed an electrifying start, shooting out low with head bowed.

After his first 10 vigorous paces, the 21-year-old American powered up into his drive phase and made no mistake as he dipped savagely through the line for a first global title.

Although Coleman has insisted that he is not looking to be the "new Usain Bolt", the world of track and field will be buoyed by the confirmed arrival of the American upstart who pushed Bolt back into bronze when he took silver in the 100m at last year's London world outdoor championships.