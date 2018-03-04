American Christian Coleman wins world indoor 60m title

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - US track sensation Christian Coleman lived up to his billing as the sprinter most likely to fill the sizeable spikes of now-retired Usain Bolt by streaking to gold in the men's 60m at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Coleman, who set an altitude-assisted 6.34-second world indoor record at the US championships in Albuquerque last month, led from gun to tape to clock a championship record of 6.37sec.

Su Bingtian of China lowered the Asian record to 6.42sec when he took silver, with Coleman's US teammate Ronnie Baker, third fastest man of all time over 60m, claiming bronze (6.44sec).