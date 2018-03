Apeldoorn, Netherlands, March 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia's Matthew Glaetzer won the men's sprint title at the world track cycling championships on Saturday, beating Britain's Jack Carlin 2-0 in the final.

France's Sebastien Vigier claimed bronze after seeing off Maximilian Levy of Germany.

Glaetzer, 25, arrived in the Netherlands claiming to be in "the form of my life" after becoming the first man to dip below the one-minute barrier in a kilometre race staged at sea level.

bnl/dj/mw