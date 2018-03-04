Barnaby Joyce unsure baby is his - but doesn't care

Barnaby Joyce doesn't know if the baby his partner is carrying is his and he doesn't care.

Mr Joyce says he and Vikki Campion, his former media adviser, were not together during the time when she is estimated to have conceived.

He says it's a grey area and no one asked if it was his baby. However, he won't be getting a paternity test, he told Fairfax Media.

"It's mine, on the record, there it is," he said. "And can I say, even if it wasn't, I wouldn't care, I'd still go through this, I'd still love him."

Mr Joyce stepped down as leader of the National Party after his affair with Ms Campion and her pregnancy were revealed.