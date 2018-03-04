Coleman sails into 60m final

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) - US track sensation Christian Coleman scorched into the final of the men's 60m at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Coleman, who set an altitude-assisted 6.34sec world indoor record at the US championships in Albuquerque last month, left his semi-final opponents in his wake as he clocked 6.45 seconds.

Coleman's US teammate Ronnie Baker, third fastest man of all time over 60m, also won his heat, in 6.52sec, ahead of Iran's Asian champion Hassan Taftian.

There was to be no final hurrah on the global stage for Kim Collins, however, the St Kitts and Nevis veteran failing to make the start.

Su Bingtian of China, who has already lowered the Asian record to 6.43sec this year, won the opening semi in 6.52sec after British champion Chijindu Ujah was disqualified for a false start.

Su will be partnered in the final slated for 9:09 pm (2109 GMT) by teammate Zhenye Xie.

Ghana's Sean Safo-Antwi, Jamaican-born Turk Emre Zafer Barnes and Slovakia's Jan Volko round out the final line-up.