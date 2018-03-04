Bancroft reflects on slump-snapping 53

It wasn't a ton but it created tonnes of confidence for Cameron Bancroft, who ended his lean trot by top-scoring for Australia with 53 in Durban.

Bancroft started his Test career in promising fashion about three and a half months ago, scoring 82 not out and stroking the winning runs during the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

The opener then struggled, failing to reach 30 in his next seven digs for Australia while managing a total of 97 runs at 13.85.

The low point arguably came in the first innings of the ongoing Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, where he shuffled outside the off stump and was caught behind for five.

Bancroft had a long chat with David Warner during the "grieving" process, what he describes as the extreme introspection that follows any cricketer's dismissal.

The 25-year-old's next dig was far more impressive. He copped two painful blows, stroked 10 boundaries and spent two hours at the crease in a brisk start that put Australia on track for a lead of more than 400 runs.

"Cricket is one of those games where it can be not very rewarding at the best of times," Bancroft told reporters.

"I feel like I've been improving and doing a lot of very good things ... sometimes they aren't necessarily recognised out in the middle."

The West Australian had mixed emotions about the innings on a tricky pitch that shored up his place in the Test XI.

"I sit here and I'm bitterly disappointed I didn't go on to make a really big hundred," Bancroft said.

"But it's certainly nice to contribute to the team and make some runs. I will certainly take that with a lot of confidence. It's very pleasing."

Bancroft broached a lot of topics with vice-captain Warner, who offered his opening partner some public support after Thursday's failure.

"Some of the boys might say I took one for the team and spent a bit of time with him, and took him away from the group," Bancroft laughed.

"He's been great for me .. I find him very refreshing.

"He's scored a lot of Test runs and he's a guy that is worth listening to ... and learning from, to improve my own game."

Some of Warner's words were reflected in Bancroft's direct approach on Saturday.

"Playing with that confidence and positivity, that's what he is able to do so well," Bancroft said.

"That is something that has developed slowly in my game in my whole career, it is something that I continue to get better at."