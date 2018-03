WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service said on Saturday it was responding to a report of a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line of the White House.

President Donald Trump was away in Florida.

A spokeswoman for the District of Columbia police said they were also responding to the report and declined further comment.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Matthew Lewis)