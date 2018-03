MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak assured European Commision Vice President Maros Sefcofic that the transit of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine was under no threat, his ministry said on Saturday.

It said the transit is at no risk until Gazprom <GAZP.MM> and Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz fully terminate their contract, something that Gazprom has said it would seek to do.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)