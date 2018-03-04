Cricket: South Africa v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the close of play on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Australia, first innings, 351

South Africa, first innings, 162

Australia, second innings

C. Bancroft st De Kock b Maharaj 53

D. Warner c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 28

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Maharaj 6

S. Smith lbw b Elgar 38

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Morkel 33

M. Marsh c Amla b Rabada 6

T. Paine c De Villiers b Maharaj 14

P. Cummins not out 17

M. Starc c Elgar b Morkel 7

N. Lyon c Amla b Morkel 2

J. Hazlewood not out 4

Extras (lb5) 5

Total (9 wkts, 71.4 overs) 213

Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Warner), 2-71 (Khawaja), 3-108 (Bancroft), 4-146 (Smith), 5-156 (M. Marsh), 6-175 (Paine), 7-185 (S. Marsh), 8-203 (Starc), 9-209 (Lyon)

Bowling: Morkel 13.4-4-42-3, Philander 14-4-35-0, Maharaj 28-4-93-3, Rabada 13-6-27-2, Elgar 3-1-10-1

Match situation: Australia lead by 402 runs with one wicket remaining in the second innings.

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sundaram Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

afp