News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Victim of horrific stabbing describes thinking of his kids to stay alive
Victim of horrific stabbing describes thinking of his kids to stay alive

Syrian government forces make new eastern Ghouta advance: Observatory

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces took almost complete control of the town of al-Shayfouniya in eastern Ghouta near Damascus on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, pressing an assault into the last rebel stronghold near the capital.

The spokesman for the rebel Jaish al-Islam group, writing on Twitter, said government forces had mounted a failed attempt to storm a nearby area, al-Rayhan, but did not mention al-Shayfouniya.
A commander in the military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad said fighting was underway in al-Shayfouniya, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Back To Top
feedback