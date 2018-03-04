Campbell breaks Australia swim record on last night of Games trials

Gold Coast, Australia, March 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Cate Campbell on Saturday broke the Australian record in the 50-metres freestyle final on the last night of the national selection trials for next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Campbell set a new national mark of 23.79 seconds, narrowly missing the world record of Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom by 0.13 seconds.

Campbell edged sister Bronte for gold, while training partner Shayna Jack was third.

It was the second Australian record for Campbell at the trials, having also broken the 50m butterfly mark on Friday, and her 11th national title after also winning the 50m fly and 100m freestyle crowns.

"It is a personal best. They don't come around often at the ripe old age of 25 so I will take them when I can," Campbell laughed.

"It's a big weight off my shoulders knowing I can come out and improve under pressure.

"I feel I am in a much better place to cope with that."

Former dual world champion James Magnussen didn't get a win on his return but he did make the most of his final chance to claim a top-three finish and earn an individual swim for the Games.

Returning from a year off after a shoulder reconstruction, Magnussen finished third in the 50m freestyle final, with James Roberts securing his first national title.

Roberts clocked 21.97 seconds ahead of Cameron McEvoy with Magnussen claiming bronze.

Other winners on the final night were Jack O'Loughlin who upset Mack Horton in the 1,500m freestyle, Emily Seebohm in the 50m backstroke, and Blair Evans in the women's 400m individual medley.

Mitch Larkin is set to tackle five individual events at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's 400m individual medley.

A former world champion in the 100m and 200m backstroke, Larkin has added the individual medleys to his programme.

After racing the events over four days at selection trials, Larkin is confident adding a single relay to what will be a six-day Games programme will be achievable.

"A few of the changes that I made (to my training programme) are just about building that confidence again and trusting my stroke and knowing it's there under those pressure situations," Larkin said.

