News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Victim of horrific stabbing describes thinking of his kids to stay alive
Victim of horrific stabbing describes thinking of his kids to stay alive

Today in History, 4/3

AAP and agencies
AAP /

Highlights in history on this date:

2015 - Drug traffickers Andrew Chan (L) and Myuran Sukumaran are taken to their place of execution.

2015 - Drug traffickers Andrew Chan (L) and Myuran Sukumaran are taken to their place of execution.

1152 - Frederick I Barbarossa is elected King of Germany.

1193 - Death of Saladin, Sultan of Egypt and Syria, whose forces captured Jerusalem in 1187.

1461 - In the Wars of the Roses, King Henry VI of England is deposed and succeeded by Edward IV.

1804 - Three hundred Irish convicts riot at Vinegar Hill (Castle Hill), near Sydney, and march on Parramatta.

1861 - Abraham Lincoln is inaugurated president of the United States.

1877 - Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake is first performed, at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

1917 - German army begins major withdrawal on Western Front in World War I.

1933 - Franklin D Roosevelt is inaugurated as 32nd US president, pledging to lead the country out of the Great Depression.

1943 - Ken G Hall becomes the first Australian to win an Academy Award, picking up an Oscar for his documentary Kokoda Front Line!

1968 - British tennis officials at Wimbledon agree to admit professional players.

1971 - Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau secretly marries Margaret Sinclair.

1974 - British Prime Minister Edward Heath resigns and Labour leader Harold Wilson forms a new government.

1975 - Actor Charlie Chaplin is knighted at Buckingham Palace.

1980 - Rhodesian governor Lord Soames invites Robert Mugabe to form a government after his ZANU-PF party wins a decisive election victory.

1989 - Rosemary Follett's minority ALP government is elected for the ACT Legislative Assembly under self-government.

1992 - Algeria bans the Islamic Salvation Front.

1994 - US actor-comedian John Candy dies in Mexico, aged 43.

1998 - The Queensland government declares a state of disaster after more than a metre of rain in the space of a week deluges vast areas of the Gulf Country.

2002 - The 15 European Union member states agree to be legally bound by the Kyoto treaty on cutting the pollution blamed for global warming.

2003 - British fashion designer Sir Hardy Amies, a favourite of the Queen, dies aged 93.

2008 - Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rates to 7.25 per cent, their highest level in 12 years.

2012 - Vladimir Putin claims victory in Russia's presidential election before tens of thousands of cheering supporters, despite claims the vote was marred by widespread fraud.

2015 - Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran are transferred from Bali's Kerobokan jail to the Indonesian island on which they are to be executed.

Today's Birthdays:

Antonio Vivaldi, Italian composer (1678-1741); Sir Henry Raeburn, Scottish artist (1756-1823); Bobby Womack, US singer (1944-2014); Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton (1948-), wrongly convicted of killing her baby Azaria in the Australian outback; Scott Hicks, Australian film director (1953-); Patricia Heaton, US actress (1958-); Evan Dando, US singer of Lemonheads fame (1967-); Patsy Kensit, UK actress (1968-); Chaz Bono, gender-change child (born Chastity) of Sonny and Cher (1969-); Geoff Huegill, Australian swimmer (1979-).

Thought For Today:

Don't forget to love yourself. - Soren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher (1813-1855)

Back To Top
feedback