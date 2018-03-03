Melbourne man charged with shooting murder

A Melbourne man is accused of murdering his housemate after an argument over unpaid rent.

John Pozzebon, 56, has been charged with one count of murder after a tenant at his Sunshine North property was shot dead early on Saturday morning.

According to a police remand summary tendered in court, the 44-year-old tenant had lived in a room at Pozzebon's property for a few weeks when a heated argument began in the kitchen.

Police allege Pozzebon had been drinking and believed the tenant was refusing or delaying payment.

Pozzebon, a licensed gun owner, went to the rear shed and grabbed three bullets before retrieving a hunting rifle from a locked safe in the garage and loading the ammunition, police allege.

Pozzebon allegedly went inside and struck the back of the tenant's head with the gun, breaking the wooden butt of the rifle and causing the tenant to stumble.

He then allegedly pushed the barrel of the rifle into the tenant's forehead while demanding payment and that he "change his life".

Pozzebon says the tenant then grabbed the gun and tried to pull it forward, and Pozzebon was pulling it backward when his hand fell on to the trigger and fired a single bullet into the man's head, the police summary alleges.

The tenant fell to the ground dead and a housemate who heard the commotion contacted police.

Pozzebon, appearing briefly in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday night, told Magistrate John Doherty he had not yet received legal advice and had not been in custody before.

Pozzebon also told the court he took cholesterol medication and had a brain injury, which affected his sense of smell and hearing.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in court on Monday for a filing hearing.

The tenant's name was removed from documents provided to media at the request of police.