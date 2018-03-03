News

Cricket: New Zealand v England 3rd ODI scoreboard

AFP /

Wellington, March 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard in the third one-day international between New Zealand and England in Wellington on Saturday:



England

J. Roy c Guptill b Boult 15

J. Bairstow b Sodhi 19

J. Root c Sodhi b de Grandhomme 20

E. Morgan b Southee 48

B. Stokes c Munro b Sodhi 39

J. Buttler c Latham b Sodhi 29

M. Ali run out (de Grandhomme/Southee) 23

C. Woakes c Williamson b Boult 16

A. Rashid run out (Boult) 11

T. Curran not out 2

M. Wood run out(Nicholls/Boult) 1

Extras: (b2, lb2, wd7) 11

Total: (for 10 wickets; 50 overs) 234

Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Roy), 2-53 (Root), 3-68 (Bairstow), 4-139 (Morgan), 5-168 (Stokes), 6-184 (Buttler), 7-215 (Woakes), 8-222 (Ali), 9-231 (Rashid), 10-234 (Wood)

Bowling: Southee 10-0-48-1 (1w), Boult 10-1-47-2, Santner 2-0-12-0, de Grandhomme 10-1-24-1 (1w), Sodhi 10-0-53-3, Munro 8-0-46-0 (1w)



New Zealand

M. Guptill c Curran b Woakes 3

C. Munro c Stokes b Rashid 49

K. Williamson not out 112

M. Chapman c Morgan b Ali 8

T. Latham lbw Ali 0

H. Nicholls lbw Rashid 0

C. de Grandhomme c Woakes b Ali 3

M. Santner run out (Woakes) 41

T. Southee c Stokes b Woakes 7

I. Sodhi not out 2

Extras:(lb1, w4) 5

Total: (for 8 wickets; 50 overs) 230

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Guptill), 2-80 (Munro), 3-97 (Chapman), 4-97 (Latham), 5-98 (Nicholls), 6-103 (de Grandhomme), 7-199 (Santner), 8-210 (Southee)

Bowling: Woakes 10-1-40-2 (3w), Wood 6-0-36-0, Curran 7-0-49-0, Stokes 6-0-27-0 (1w), Rashid 10-1-34-2, Ali 10-1-36-3, Root 1-0-7-0



Toss: New Zealand

Result: England won by four runs

Series: England lead 2-1

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)



afp

