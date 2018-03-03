Labor faithful hopeful of election bounce

Labor luminary Michael Aird is hopeful his party will claw themselves back from political oblivion in the Tasmanian state election, but concedes they will likely fall short of winning government.

Labor stalwarts hope the party has performed better at this election under Rebecca White.

The former state treasurer, with more than 30 years in politics behind him, joined Labor true believers at the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Hobart on Saturday night as results started trickling in.

Mr Aird believes the Liberal government will retain majority government by a slender margin, but Labor will pick up three or four seats.

An indication of early primary votes across the state (with less than one per cent counted) had Labor at 38 per cent, compared to the 27 per cent it collected at the 2014 election.

"So it's a 10 per cent swing to Labor statewide - how that's extrapolated across the seats is yet to be seen," Mr Aird told AAP outside the tally room.

"It's much better than last time, and if it was going south I wouldn't be talking to you, I'd be straight to the bar."

Labor only holds seven of 25 seats in the Tasmanian lower house after a drubbing in 2014, so must double its numbers to win majority government.

The Tasmanian Liberal government can afford to shed two seats and still hold onto power.

Mr Aird is predicting Labor will end up with 10 or 11 seats and the Liberals will scrape through with 13, with an uneven split of votes in the north and south.

"For Labor to have any traction and achieve majority we have to win three seats in Lyons, Denison and Franklin," he said.

Mr Aird thinks Labor looks the goods in Franklin and will hold two seats in Denison, and believes Opposition Leader Rebecca White could carry two candidates over the line with her surplus votes.

He believes a carve up of preferences could see Labor snare extra seats required in Braddon or Bass, but things may not go their way.

"If you talk to people in the north, they feel as though Labor let them down in the 2010 agreement with the Greens," Mr Aird said.

"While they have recovered a bit from that they have still got doubts about Labor and we need to work harder."