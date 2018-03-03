Sad start to Tas Liberals' election night

Election night for the Tasmanian Liberal Party faithful has begun on a sombre note following the death of former attorney-general Vanessa Goodwin.

Dr Goodwin, 48, died on Saturday after a battle with brain cancer.

She was diagnosed with the disease in March last year and withdrew from parliament and public life shortly afterwards.

"We are devastated to lose such a loved and cherished member of our family," her family said in a statement.

Liberal Premier Will Hodgman visited his childhood friend and former cabinet colleague in hospital on polling day.

"So sad we have lost our Vanessa, after such a brave fight. I'm glad I was able to say my goodbyes this morning to a close friend and one of my greatest supports," he posted to Twitter.

Mr Hodgman is aiming to win a second term in government.

The Liberals need to win 13 of 25 lower house seats to form a majority.

They currently hold 15 seats and are tipped to lose two, giving them a slender victory.

Mr Hodgman cast his vote at a Sandy Bay primary school on Saturday morning, alongside wife Vicky and their children.

Sitting on a school bench to pat a mate's dog named Daisy, he described the mood as "a little like a wedding day".

"There's always a few butterflies on a day like today, but you know that's part and parcel," he said.

"There's a lot riding on it, not just for me and the team, but for our state."