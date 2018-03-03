Bayliss out for reckless riding in Guineas

Jockey Regan Bayliss apologised for his actions that resulted in a 25-meeting suspension for reckless riding.

Riding Main Stage in the Australian Guineas at Flemington on Saturday, Bayliss was charged over his actions near the 400m that resulted in Aloisia (Mark Zahra) being checked and Levendi being knocked off stride.

With a nine-day deferment rule recently introduced in Victoria, Bayliss will start his suspension after next Saturday's Flemington meeting where he rides Lightning Stakes winner Redkirk Warrior in the Newmarket Handicap.

He can return to riding on April 2 in time for The Championships in Sydney on April 7.

Back in the field at the time of the incident, Bayliss directed Main Stage (10th at $12) into an opening, taking the running of Aloisia.

"I've shown a lack of respect to my fellow riders," Bayliss told stewards.

"It was a Group One race and I had a rush of blood as the horse was going well and looking for a run.

"It was not my intention to put Mark or the horse in any danger.

"I apologise."

John Allen, who ride the $4.60 favourite Cliff's Edge in the Guineas, was suspended for eight meetings for causing interference to Levendi near the 1200m.

With a suspension already hanging over his head following the meeting at Stawell on Wednesday, Allen's eight-meeting ban from Saturday now rules him out until March 18.