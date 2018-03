Firebrand former senator Jacqui Lambie has reaffirmed her commitment to support the Tasmanian Liberals rather than the "disaster" of backing Labor-Green government in the event of a hung parliament.

Former Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie isn't expecting her team to do well in the state election.

But she isn't standing in the election and none of the 12 candidates running under the Jacqui Lambie Network is expected to win any seats.

"What I don't want is a disaster that we had before (Liberal Premier) Will Hodgman took over," Ms Lambie told ABC TV from Launceston on Saturday night.