Osborne Bulls back in Godolphin good books

Osborne Bulls has made amends for a false start to his autumn with a commanding victory at Randwick.

The Godolphin gelding justified his favouritism for the Championship Hospitality Handicap (1200m) - a fortnight after he was heavily backed and was scratched when injuring himself in the starting stalls.

"He behaved much better and he had to," said head trainer James Cummings.

"It as beautiful finishing burst and it looks like he's got plenty of upside."

The $2.60 favourite scored by 1-3/4 lengths from Ghostly ($8.50). Star Reflection ($18) was a short head back in third.

"A lot of things went on behind the gates and obviously it was well documented that my horse did that last start," said jockey Tye Angland.

"He behaved himself. He didn't jump the cleanest but we had a nice run into it and I was glad to be able to get out and get going when I wanted to."

Cummings had no specific plans for Osborne Bulls.

"He's rocketing through his grades quite impressively, we don't have to be in any rush with him," he said.

"He's much more like the complete package this time in, all bar that blemish a fortnight ago."