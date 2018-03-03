News

Man records apology message after racist rant in Centrelink
Suli has support as he links with Manly

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Troubled youngster Moses Suli has reportedly vowed to redeem himself after being thrown an NRL lifeline by Manly.

Suli was cut by his second club in a month when he parted ways with Canterbury earlier this week over concerns about his dedication and work ethic.

He had previously been sacked by the Wests Tigers for similar reasons.

Suli has told News Corp Australia that his commitment is still there and he will get his head right.

"I won't give up," Suli told News Corp.

"I'll go to the gym, I'll do some training and lose some weight.

"And when I'm ready, we'll see what happens."

Suli has reportedly been signed to a one-year deal by the Sea Eagles, however a contract is yet to be registered with the NRL.

News Corp reports that Suli will have some support when he arrives at the Sea Eagles, in the form of seven old school friends who played in Manly's premiership-winning Holden Cup team last season.

Two of his former teachers are also at the club.

Suli caused a sensation when he was signed to a three-year deal worth a reported $1.2 million by the Wests Tigers, before even making his first-grade debut.

The 19-year-old made 16 appearances last year for the Tigers before turning out for Tonga at the World Cup.

However, in late January, he was cut amid rumours of his lack of application and his weight ballooning out.

He then signed with the Bulldogs for three years but only lasted there 27 days before new coach Dean Pay got rid of him.

It came after he was sent home from training following a string of minor disciplinary issues.

"I blame myself," Suli said. "No one else. My attitude wasn't there.

"I've been lazy and lacked discipline. I had chances but blew it."

