Vanessa Goodwin dies on Tas polling day

Former Tasmanian attorney-general Vanessa Goodwin has died on the day of the state election after battling brain cancer.

John Howard with former Tasmanian attorney-general Vanessa Goodwin, who died on Saturday, in 2007.

Dr Goodwin, 48, was diagnosed with the disease in March last year and withdrew from parliament and public life soon after.

"Vanessa has passed away peacefully this afternoon supported by family, friends and the wonderful staff at Calvary St John's Hospital," her family said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are devastated to lose such a loved and cherished member of our family."

They said Dr Goodwin, who was popular and respected across party lines, approached the months since her diagnosis with a formidable strength that characterised how she lived her life.

"She was fiercely intelligent, softly spoken, had a great empathy for others and was always in possession of a quiet dignity," the statement said.

"She lived a life of service to others and her loss is both ours and the Tasmanian community."

Liberal Premier Will Hodgman visited his childhood friend and former cabinet colleague in hospital on Saturday.

"So sad we have lost our Vanessa, after such a brave fight. I'm glad I was able to say my goodbyes this morning to a close friend and one of my greatest supports," he posted to Twitter.

"Thanks to the wonderful staff at the Gibson Ward, and thanks for everything VG. I'll miss you xxx."

Tasmanian Liberal Senator Eric Abetz said the state had lost a kind, caring and thoughtful champion.

"Vanessa brought together a wonderful combination of a keen intellect, political smarts and a genuine care for the community that made her an outstanding parliamentarian and advocate," Senator Abetz said in a statement.

"Her loss will leave a hole in the hearts of many Tasmanians as her Liberal family mourns the passing of a giant."

Former Labor premier, Lara Giddings, has also paid tribute to Dr Goodwin.

"There are people who bridge the political divide with their integrity, kindness and compassion. She had all of those attributes and will be sadly missed by many Tasmanians," Ms Giddings tweeted.