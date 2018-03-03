Winx and her place in Australian racing

WHO IS WINX?
* A six-year-old bay mare, foaled September 14, 2011 by Street Cry out of Vegas Showgirl
* Bought at the 2013 Magic Millions yearling sale for $230,000
* Owned by Magic Bloodstock Racing (Peter and Patty Tighe), Richard Treweeke and Debbie Kepitis
* Trained by Chris Waller
* Prize money of $15,976,925 with 27 wins from 33 starts, more than any other Australian racehorse
WHEN DID WE START TO TAKE NOTICE?
* Came from last to win the Sunshine Coast Guineas on May 16, 2015, starting a streak that now stands at 23 consecutive wins
JOCKEYS TO WIN ON WINX
* Hugh Bowman (22), Jason Collett (2), Larry Cassidy (1), James McDonald (1) and Tommy Berry (1)
LAST JOCKEY TO LOSE ON WINX
* Hong Kong star Joao Moreira had the ride when Winx finished second in the Australian Oaks on April 11, 2015
WHERE HAS SHE WON?
* Randwick (14), Rosehill (5), Moonee Valley (3), Warwick Farm (1), Sunshine Coast (1), Doomben (1), Caulfield (1) and Flemington (1)
WHAT HAS SHE WON?
* 16 Group One races, one more than the undefeated Black Caviar