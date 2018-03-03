Cricket: New Zealand v England 3rd ODI scoreboard

Wellington, March 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at the end of the England innings in the third one-day international against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday:

England

J. Roy c Guptill b Boult 15

J. Bairstow b Sodhi 19

J. Root c Sodhi b de Grandhomme 20

E. Morgan b Southee 48

B. Stokes c Munro b Sodhi 39

J. Buttler c Latham b Sodhi 29

M. Ali run out (de Grandhomme/Southee) 23

C. Woakes c Williamson b Boult 16

A. Rashid run out (Boult) 11

T. Curran not out 2

M. Wood run out(Nicholls/Boult) 1

Extras: (b2, lb2, wd7) 11

Total: (for 10 wickets; 50 overs) 234

Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Roy), 2-53 (Root), 3-68 (Bairstow), 4-139 (Morgan), 5-168 (Stokes), 6-184 (Buttler), 7-215 (Woakes), 8-222 (Ali), 9-231 (Rashid), 10-234 (Wood)

Bowling: Southee 10-0-48-1 (1w), Boult 10-1-47-2, Santner 2-0-12-0, de Grandhomme 10-1-24-1 (1w), Sodhi 10-0-53-3, Munro 8-0-46-0 (1w)

Toss: New Zealand

Series: 1-1

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

afp