Cricket: New Zealand v England 3rd ODI scoreboard

Wellington, March 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at the end of the England innings in the third one-day international against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday:
England
J. Roy c Guptill b Boult 15
J. Bairstow b Sodhi 19
J. Root c Sodhi b de Grandhomme 20
E. Morgan b Southee 48
B. Stokes c Munro b Sodhi 39
J. Buttler c Latham b Sodhi 29
M. Ali run out (de Grandhomme/Southee) 23
C. Woakes c Williamson b Boult 16
A. Rashid run out (Boult) 11
T. Curran not out 2
M. Wood run out(Nicholls/Boult) 1
Extras: (b2, lb2, wd7) 11
Total: (for 10 wickets; 50 overs) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Roy), 2-53 (Root), 3-68 (Bairstow), 4-139 (Morgan), 5-168 (Stokes), 6-184 (Buttler), 7-215 (Woakes), 8-222 (Ali), 9-231 (Rashid), 10-234 (Wood)
Bowling: Southee 10-0-48-1 (1w), Boult 10-1-47-2, Santner 2-0-12-0, de Grandhomme 10-1-24-1 (1w), Sodhi 10-0-53-3, Munro 8-0-46-0 (1w)
Toss: New Zealand
Series: 1-1
Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
