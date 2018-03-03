Flippant makes amends in all-the-way win

Disappointment one week, cheers the next.

That's the scenario for the connections of Flippant.

Sent out favourite when fifth at Caulfield last week, the mare returned to winning form on Saturday in the Group Three Frances Tressady Stakes.

Providing Damian Lane with his first win for Peter and Paul Snowden, Flippant ($3.30) held off the $2.70 favourite Oregon's Day by a neck with Soho Ruby ($7) 1-1/4 lengths away third.

Andrew Angelone, in charge of the Snowdens Melbourne stable, said riding Flippant from the front was the ideal way.

"You've just got to let her do her own thing out in front and let them chase her," Angelone said.

"That was her fifth start of the campaign so we'll see how she pulls up.

"If she comes through the race OK I'm sure Peter and Paul will find something for her, whether that's here or in Sydney."

Angelone formerly worked with the Snowdens when they ran a two-state operation for Darley before transferring to Godolphin in Melbourne when John O'Shea took over in 2014.

"When they opened the stable here they asked me to come over," Angelone said.

"We've got 30 boxes, 16 in work and we're always always looking for more.

"She came down from Sydney at the start of her campaign but she's been here for four runs so I'm counting her as one of ours."