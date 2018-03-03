Hear The Chant resumes with Flemington win

David Hayes believes Hear The Chant has gone to another level this campaign and the trainer is keen to give the mare another crack at a feature race.

Hear The Chant was a Group Three winner as a three-year-old and her connections gave the filly a shot at the Group One Robert Sangster Stakes (1200m) for fillies and mares in Adelaide last May in which she finished among the tailenders.

That race is again on the radar who made a winning return in her first start since September in Saturday's Mittys Handicap (1100m) at Flemington.

"It was probably a year too early," Hayes said.

"It's very hard for a three-year-old to win that.

"She'll probably have another race against mares and then we might have a crack at one of the Group Ones in Adelaide."