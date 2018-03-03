Aloft far too strong in Flemington victory

The new trainer in charge of six-time Melbourne Cup winning owner Lloyd Williams has hit the ground running.

Aloft has raced into Sydney Cup contention with a strong first-up win at Flemington.

Since taking over at the helm of Macedon Lodge following the resignation of Robert Hickmott last year, Liam Howley has produced three runners for Williams, registering two wins and a second.

After an opening quinella at Caulfield last week, Aloft was victorious in Williams' colours in the Roy Higgins Quality at Flemington on Saturday.

Ridden by Ben Melham, Aloft ($3.50) scored by a length from Fanatic ($4.60) with Ormito ($4.80) a head away third.

Nick Williams said he hoped the good autumn form of the stable can continue at Flemington next week.

"It would be great if we could get a horse or two for this Super Saturday meeting next Saturday," he said.

The Taj Mahal, Almandin and possibly Homesman will line up in the Group One Australian Cup next week.

Williams said the Sydney Cup at Randwick next month was Aloft's target.

Melham said Aloft didn't come up last preparation while also doing things wrong in his races.

"They're tying his tongue down now and it seems to be really helping him," Melham said.

"Nevertheless its still a fantastic training effort to produce a horse at 2600 metres first up.

"The way the race was run probably played into his favour.

"I knew if he we soft half he'd have a better turn of foot than them."