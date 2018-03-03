Nomothaj claims a second Listed race win

Nomothaj boasts a win over Golden Slipper favourite Sunlight and the filly has added another Listed race victory at Flemington.

Nomothaj has rebounded from her Magic Millions flop to post her second stakes win at Flemington.

The Lindsay Park-trained filly won the Maribyrnong Trial Stakes at Flemington on debut in October with Sunlight finishing third.

Sunlight has since gone on to win her next four starts including the Magic Millions Classic at the Gold Coast.

Nomothaj finished 14th in the Magic Millions in her second start in January but bounced back to winning form when she resumed from a let-up in Saturday's Listed 3AW is Football Stakes (1000m).

With Mark Zahra aboard, $3.40 favourite Nomothaj was always within striking distance near the pace in the straight track sprint and showed her professionalism to defeat Irukandji ($11) by a neck.

Nomothaj's stablemate Virtual Insanity ($10) closed the race off well late for third, another head away, in his first start while another stablemate on debut, Absaroka ($5.50), was fourth.

Lindsay Park co-trainer David Hayes said Nomothaj struck some interference in the Magic Millions and he is now looking to send the filly to Sydney during the autumn.

A Golden Slipper start later this month at Rosehill is among the possibilities which will be discussed with her connections from Shadwell Stud.

The Magic Night Stakes in a couple of weeks is also an option the week before the Golden Slipper, while the Percy Sykes Stakes for fillies next month is another consideration.

"We'll have a bit of a think about it," Hayes said.

"She's very good up the straight (at Flemington). I wish the Slipper was up the straight.

"I put Nomothaj in the race mad fresh so she'll be really improved and I thought the two stablemates who finished behind her are coming winners as well."