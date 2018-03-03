New Zealand to bowl against England

Wellington, March 3, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against England as they go into the third one-day international in Wellington on Saturday all square.

The wicket has been described as "ugly" by both sides and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he wanted first use of it.

"It looks like an interesting surface but hard to read," added Williamson.

"We need to play much better against a strong England side."

New Zealand won the first game in the five-match series by three wickets while England took the second by six wickets.

But England have never won at Westpac Stadium in four attempts while New Zealand have won six of their last 10 ODIs including an eight wicket win over England three years ago.

The good news for New Zealand is the return of a fit-again Williamson but they have lost senior batsman Ross Taylor with a quad strain.

Their one other change is the recall for second spinner Ish Sodhi at the expense of paceman Lockie Ferguson.

England, meanwhile, have gone for added pace with Mark Wood into the side for David Willey.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Mark Chapman, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

