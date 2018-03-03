News

Amtrak cancels Boston-Washington trains as storms pound East Coast

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amtrak on Friday canceled all trains between Boston and Washington because of hazardous conditions as storms pounded the U.S. East Coast, and later in the day also said it was canceling all trains southbound from Washington because of downed trees.

Amtrak said it hopes to restart service Saturday.
The railroad also canceled trains between New York City and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
A spokesman for the U.S. railroad operator said he did not know immediately how many trains were impacted.
"Major flooding, high winds, and many downed trees have unfortunately caused multiple issues," Amtrak said on Twitter.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

