Confident Hodgman casts Tas election vote

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman has described his election day nerves as "a little like a wedding day" while casting his vote in Hobart.

Mr Hodgman was joined by his wife and children in Sandy Bay on Saturday morning, bypassing the sausage sizzle at a primary school polling place, but stopping off to purchase some cookies.

"I like to place my trust in the people of Tasmania and we'll see how we go," he told a throng of reporters before filling out his ballot.

"I think it's been a good, strong campaign. We've tried to get our message out and not only talk about what we've done but what we plan to do. I've got a fantastic set of candidates as well as current members."

Mr Hodgman, who was up early to mow the lawns on the final day of his fifth campaign, conceded there would be some jitters when polls close.

Sitting on a school bench to pat a mate's dog named Daisy, he described the mood as "a little like a wedding day, just waiting for the big moment later in the day".

"There's always a few butterflies on a day like today, but you know that's part and parcel," Mr Hodgman said.

"There's a lot riding on it, not just for me and the team, but for our state."

Mr Hodgman would not be drawn on what his Liberal Party might do if it fails to reclaim majority government.

"We can talk tomorrow about what's happened. Hopefully it'll be clear by then. My plan is certainly to stay on," he said.

"Tasmanians know I'm not a quitter, I stay the course, and I've got a lot more to do."