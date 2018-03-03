White casts vote on Tas election day

Tasmania Opposition Leader Rebecca White has cast her vote in the state election, confident Labor can win majority government.

Opposition Leader Rebecca White was joined by family as she cast her vote in the Tasmanian election.

Ms White appeared relaxed alongside husband Rod and daughter Mia at her home electorate of Lyons on Saturday morning.

At age 35, she could become the youngest premier in the Apple Isle's history.

"I'm feeling really excited. I'm very optimistic because we've run a very positive campaign talking to people about the things they care about," Ms White said at Sorell Memorial Hall.

"I hope today that with our candidates, that have worked so hard across the state, having contact with 200,000 people, that we can win."

Labor won seven lower house seats at the 2014 election and needs to pick up six to form majority government.

Ms White will spend the afternoon at the Hamilton Show where she plans to have an ice-cream before results begin to trickle in around 6.30pm (AEDT).

"I've spent an enormous amount of time away from them," she said of her family.

"There's been a lot of campaigning on the road. So it's nice to be able to spend some time at home with them."

Roughly 330,000 Tasmanians are expected to head to the ballot box, with 50,000 pre-poll votes already received by the state's electoral commission.