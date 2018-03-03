London (AFP) - Elliot Daly will look to put himself in contention to make an England return against France next week by coming through a fitness test.

England's Daly set for France fitness chance

The British and Irish Lions wing missed the opening three rounds of England's Six Nations title defence with ankle and calf injuries and will have to come through Saturday's training run at Twickenham if he is to feature in Paris on March 10.

"Hopefully he'll be able to train with us and if he trains with us, then he could well be in consideration for France," said England coach Eddie Jones.

A back who can play in several positions, Daly had established himself as an England starting wing under Australian boss Jones.

But it looked as if he might miss the whole of this season's Six Nations following an ankle sprain sustained while playing for club side Wasps in December.

Daly defied an initial assessment to come back quicker from injury than forecast only to then be sidelined with a minor calf problem.

"The calf thing was nothing major, but it set me back a week," said Daly. "I was coming back early from my ankle so it's probably turned out even.

"The calf just felt a little bit tight at the back end of the week at Wasps," the 25-year-old added. "It wasn't anything major but it just had to be managed for a week.

"I feel really good. I did a lot of stuff to come back from my ankle and I've only been a week out with my calf so I've maintained most of that. It's just about getting up to speed with the boys now. I'm pretty much there.

"The training here with England is suited to getting you back quicker. We're at match intensity all the time pushing yourself to the limit. If you can do that, then you can do it in the game."

England suffered a setback in Daly's absence, with a comprehensive 25-13 defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield last week.

But that was still just their second defeat in 26 tests under Jones and Daly said the former Australia and Japan coach's tough training regime would help England to bounce back in Paris.