Dragon Leilua down to size for NRL return

Luciano Leilua has revealed he hopes to return to St George Illawarra's NRL side next week more than 10 kilograms lighter than when he was last sighted in first grade.

Leilua is set to be the biggest beneficiary of Joel Thompson's off-season move to Manly, set to earn a recall into Paul McGregor's side for the NRL season-opener against Brisbane.

The 21-year-old second-rower hasn't been sighted in the NRL since his 2016 rookie year, when he was tipping the scales at about 124kg.

But after starting this summer's pre-season at 120kg, Leilua is now down to his professional best of 113 after an off-season spent ditching the carbohydrates and eating sizeably smaller meal portions.

"I feel heaps better," Leilua told AAP.

"I've always been heavy going through high school growing up. Knowing now that I'm more mature, lose weight and stay on my diet.

"It's improved my training heaps. My running times have been better.

"Everyone is going to feel good if they lose weight. But this is probably the best pre-season I've had of my three."

Leilua, who is the brother of Canberra centre Joseph, was named Illawarra's best player in reserve grade last year and was rewarded with a two-year contract extension in December.

A promising St George junior, Leilua started in both of the Dragons' pre-season trials and has been vying for the left-edge second-row spot along with Tariq Sims and bench prospect Jacob Host.

Leilua's pre-season has impressed many at the Dragons - including coach McGregor - and the youngster said much of that was down to his own development in NSW Cup last season.

"It was tough playing against men - just physical," he said.

"It's got a little bit quicker. But most of all it's getting used to week in, wee out playing against men. It just toughens you up.

"Growing up I was a big boy, but stepping into NSW Cup everyone is big. It's hard to shove them off or palm them off because everyone is strong and fit."