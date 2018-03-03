News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Oxford Street braces for Mardi Gras (clone 39381053)
Record crowds expected for 40th Mardi Gras

Canada taking nothing for granted about tariff exemption: source

Reuters
Reuters /

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canada is taking nothing for granted when it comes to a possible exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, especially given President Donald Trump's approving comments about trade wars on Friday, a well-placed Canadian source said.

The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, also said Ottawa was looking at what sanctions it might impose on the United States in case it was targeted by the steel tariffs. The Canadian government said on Thursday it would retaliate if need be.



(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Back To Top
feedback