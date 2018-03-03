Apeldoorn (Netherlands) (AFP) - Holland's Kirsten Wild won her second gold medal at the world championships on Friday when she added the omnium title to her win in the scratch final.

Born to be Wild: Dutch cyclist wins omnium world title

The 35-year-old saw off Denmark's Amalie Didericksen and Rushlee Buchanan of New Zealand in the four-discipline omnium.

She won the scratch and the elimination, was fifth in the tempo and then took first place in the points race.

Wild can add to her tally at the championships over the weekend when she is entered in the points race and Madison.