Wisconsin governor warns Trump tariffs will hurt Americans

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Republican Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin urged President Donald Trump to reconsider a tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports on Friday, saying the move will hurt Americans.

"If the president wants to protect good-paying, family-supporting jobs in America, especially here in Wisconsin, then he should reconsider the administration's position on these tariffs, particularly on ultra-thin aluminum," Walker said in a statement.

"With this in mind, I respectfully ask the president and his administration to reconsider their position on these tariffs."




(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

